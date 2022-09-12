Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Bought by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,601 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,285 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MO. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 238,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,478,000 after acquiring an additional 4,421 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 4,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 2,652 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 20,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of MO stock opened at $45.57 on Monday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.00 and a 1 year high of $57.05. The stock has a market cap of $82.06 billion, a PE ratio of 46.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.07 and its 200-day moving average is $49.03.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 488.86% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.25%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 371.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MO shares. StockNews.com downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 6th. Barclays cut Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen cut their price target on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley raised Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Altria Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.