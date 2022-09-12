Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ABEV. TheStreet cut shares of Ambev from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ambev from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.50.

Get Ambev alerts:

Ambev Trading Up 2.7 %

ABEV opened at $3.00 on Friday. Ambev has a 1-year low of $2.42 and a 1-year high of $3.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $47.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.84.

Institutional Trading of Ambev

Ambev ( NYSE:ABEV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter. Ambev had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 16.45%. Analysts predict that Ambev will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABEV. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ambev by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 208,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 8,333 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Ambev by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 758,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 24,154 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ambev by 4,191.4% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 599,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 585,502 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ambev by 379.8% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 126,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 99,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ambev during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 8.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ambev Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. The company operates through four segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ambev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.