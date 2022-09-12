American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

American Realty Investors Stock Performance

Shares of ARL opened at $14.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 8.19 and a quick ratio of 8.19. American Realty Investors has a 1 year low of $10.02 and a 1 year high of $23.02. The firm has a market cap of $226.13 million, a PE ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in American Realty Investors during the second quarter valued at about $216,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of American Realty Investors during the second quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of American Realty Investors by 17.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About American Realty Investors

American Realty Investors, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and owns multifamily apartment communities and commercial real estate properties in the southwestern, southeastern, and mid-western United States. The company leases apartment units to residents; and leases office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies; and sells land and properties.

