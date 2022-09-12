American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

American Shared Hospital Services Price Performance

AMS opened at $2.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $17.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.38. American Shared Hospital Services has a 12-month low of $2.08 and a 12-month high of $3.18.

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. American Shared Hospital Services had a return on equity of 4.72% and a net margin of 5.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.03 million for the quarter.

About American Shared Hospital Services

American Shared Hospital Services leases radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

