American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) COO Sells $109,909.87 in Stock

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) COO Kurt Knight sold 25,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total value of $109,909.87. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,454,773 shares in the company, valued at $6,357,358.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Kurt Knight also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 1st, Kurt Knight sold 5,577 shares of American Well stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total value of $22,475.31.

AMWL stock opened at $4.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.87 and a beta of -0.06. American Well Co. has a 12-month low of $2.52 and a 12-month high of $11.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.04.

American Well ( NYSE:AMWL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $64.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.13 million. American Well had a negative return on equity of 19.36% and a negative net margin of 90.47%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that American Well Co. will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on AMWL. Truist Financial assumed coverage on American Well in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on American Well from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of American Well by 440.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in American Well by 175.1% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 5,147 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in American Well during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in American Well by 605.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 8,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in American Well during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. 46.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth software company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. The company products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; pediatrics; retail health, school health, and home settings. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; end-stage renal disease and dialysis; dermatology care; behavioral health therapy; and musculoskeletal care.

