Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Separately, Capital One Financial started coverage on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 29th. They set an overweight rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $38.50.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of AMPH stock opened at $28.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.73. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $17.56 and a 1 year high of $44.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 3.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AMPH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $123.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.17 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 19.06%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, CFO William J. Peters sold 5,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.05, for a total value of $176,659.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,220,384. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO William J. Peters sold 5,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.05, for a total transaction of $176,659.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,220,384. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO William J. Peters sold 18,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total transaction of $642,590.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,511,776. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 53,644 shares of company stock worth $1,930,289. Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 9,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 15,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 9,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. 63.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

Featured Articles

