Ampleforth (AMPL) Trading Up 27.4% This Week

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. Ampleforth has a market capitalization of $57.29 million and $1.56 million worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ampleforth coin can currently be bought for about $1.26 or 0.00005637 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ampleforth has traded 27.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ampleforth alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004477 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004476 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002270 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.15 or 0.00743709 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00014387 BTC.

Ampleforth Profile

Ampleforth was first traded on February 13th, 2018. Ampleforth’s total supply is 45,602,564 coins and its circulating supply is 45,491,699 coins. Ampleforth’s official Twitter account is @ampleforthorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ampleforth is /r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org/#. Ampleforth’s official website is www.ampleforth.org.

Buying and Selling Ampleforth

According to CryptoCompare, “Ampleforth is a digital-asset-protocol for smart commodity-money. The Ampleforth protocol receives exchange-rate information from trusted oracles and propagates that to holders of its units (Amples) by proportionally increasing or decreasing the number of tokens each individual holds.For traders, these changes in exchange-rate and quantity translate into changes in Ample’s market capitalization. Traders with short time horizons, especially those using automated or algorithmic approaches, will thus have to devise new strategies to trade Amples.Ultimately, unique trader behavior in response to the protocol’s incentives is expected to produce a step-function-like movement pattern with lower correlation to Bitcoin than existing digital assets. This makes Amples uniquely suited for the following near, medium, and long term uses.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ampleforth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ampleforth should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ampleforth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ampleforth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ampleforth and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.