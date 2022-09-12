Ampleforth Governance Token Trading Up 1.1% Over Last 7 Days (FORTH)

Ampleforth Governance Token (FORTH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 11th. Ampleforth Governance Token has a market capitalization of $74.57 million and $17.64 million worth of Ampleforth Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ampleforth Governance Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.87 or 0.00022457 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ampleforth Governance Token has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Ampleforth Governance Token

Ampleforth Governance Token (FORTH) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 20th, 2021. Ampleforth Governance Token’s total supply is 15,297,897 coins. Ampleforth Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @AmpleforthOrg. The official website for Ampleforth Governance Token is www.ampleforth.org.

Buying and Selling Ampleforth Governance Token

According to CryptoCompare, “ORTH is Ampleforth’s (AMPL) governance token. FORTH holders can vote on proposed changes to the Ampleforth protocol or delegate their votes to representatives who vote on their behalf.AMPL is the a rebasing cryptocurrency. Like Bitcoin, AMPL is non-dillutive. Unlike Bitcoin AMPL can be used to denominate contracts of predictable value. Where AMPL represents an independent currency that functions as a unit of account, FORTH is the governing mechanism that oversees its evolution.FORTH was launched by the Ampleforth team as a “Day One launch” in conjunction with Coinbase in April of 2021.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ampleforth Governance Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ampleforth Governance Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ampleforth Governance Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

