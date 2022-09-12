Analysts Set Advantage Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Price Target at $13.47

Advantage Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAVVF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.47.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Advantage Energy from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Advantage Energy from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Advantage Energy from C$14.25 to C$13.75 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Raymond James raised Advantage Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Advantage Energy from C$11.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th.

Advantage Energy Price Performance

Advantage Energy stock opened at $8.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.63. Advantage Energy has a 52 week low of $4.20 and a 52 week high of $9.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.79.

Advantage Energy Company Profile

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of oil and natural gas resource that includes 228 net sections covering an area of 145,920 net acres of Doig/Montney rights in Glacier, Valhalla, Progress, and Pipestone/Wembley.

