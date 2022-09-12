Analysts Set LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP) Price Target at GBX 281.60

LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 281.60 ($3.40).

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on LondonMetric Property from GBX 335 ($4.05) to GBX 340 ($4.11) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on LondonMetric Property from GBX 320 ($3.87) to GBX 280 ($3.38) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded LondonMetric Property to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from GBX 280 ($3.38) to GBX 200 ($2.42) in a report on Wednesday, August 31st.

LON LMP opened at GBX 208.80 ($2.52) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 267.69. LondonMetric Property has a 1-year low of GBX 200.40 ($2.42) and a 1-year high of GBX 287.20 ($3.47). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.93, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 233.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 248.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.30 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a yield of 1.01%. LondonMetric Property’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.47%.

In other LondonMetric Property news, insider Andrew Jones sold 281,030 shares of LondonMetric Property stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 236 ($2.85), for a total transaction of £663,230.80 ($801,390.53). In other news, insider Alistair Elliott bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 236 ($2.85) per share, for a total transaction of £118,000 ($142,580.96). Also, insider Andrew Jones sold 281,030 shares of LondonMetric Property stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 236 ($2.85), for a total value of £663,230.80 ($801,390.53).

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

