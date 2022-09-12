Analysts Set Man Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) Price Target at $301.40

Man Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MNGPF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $301.40.

MNGPF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Man Group from GBX 336 ($4.06) to GBX 330 ($3.99) in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Man Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Man Group from GBX 300 ($3.62) to GBX 322 ($3.89) in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Man Group from GBX 255 ($3.08) to GBX 280 ($3.38) in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th.

Man Group Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of Man Group stock opened at $2.80 on Wednesday. Man Group has a 1 year low of $2.31 and a 1 year high of $3.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.84.

About Man Group

Man Group Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

