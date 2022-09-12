Analyzing Hawaiian Macadamia Nut Orchards (OTCMKTS:NNUTU) and Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF)

Hawaiian Macadamia Nut Orchards (OTCMKTS:NNUTU – Get Rating) and Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Green Thumb Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 7.9% of Hawaiian Macadamia Nut Orchards shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Hawaiian Macadamia Nut Orchards and Green Thumb Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hawaiian Macadamia Nut Orchards N/A N/A N/A Green Thumb Industries 9.89% 6.02% 4.11%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hawaiian Macadamia Nut Orchards 0 0 0 0 N/A Green Thumb Industries 0 0 8 0 3.00

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Hawaiian Macadamia Nut Orchards and Green Thumb Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.

Green Thumb Industries has a consensus price target of $36.44, indicating a potential upside of 185.84%. Given Green Thumb Industries’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Green Thumb Industries is more favorable than Hawaiian Macadamia Nut Orchards.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hawaiian Macadamia Nut Orchards and Green Thumb Industries’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hawaiian Macadamia Nut Orchards N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Green Thumb Industries $893.56 million 3.36 $75.44 million $0.40 31.88

Green Thumb Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Hawaiian Macadamia Nut Orchards.

Summary

Green Thumb Industries beats Hawaiian Macadamia Nut Orchards on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hawaiian Macadamia Nut Orchards

Hawaiian Macadamia Nut Orchards, L.P. engages in growing and processing macadamia nuts. It processes and markets macadamia nuts in-shell and bulk kernel form. The company was formerly known as Royal Hawaiian Orchards, L.P. and changed its name to Hawaiian Macadamia Nut Orchards, L.P. in September 2018. Hawaiian Macadamia Nut Orchards, L.P. was founded in 1986 and is based in Hilo, Hawaii.

About Green Thumb Industries

Green Thumb Industries Inc. engages in manufacture, distribution, and sale of various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It offers cannabis flower; and processed and packaged products, including pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products under the Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon's, Good Green, incredibles, and RHYTHM brands. The company distributes its products primarily to third-party retail stores, as well as sells finished products directly to consumers in its own retail stores. As of April 11, 2022, it owned and operated 77 retail stores in the United States. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

