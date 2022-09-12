Analyzing Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY) & Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY)

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY – Get Rating) and Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY – Get Rating) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Bank Hapoalim B.M. and Vinci, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank Hapoalim B.M. 0 0 1 0 3.00 Vinci 0 0 10 0 3.00

Bank Hapoalim B.M. currently has a consensus target price of $34.00, indicating a potential downside of 32.67%. Vinci has a consensus target price of $113.60, indicating a potential upside of 379.12%. Given Vinci’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Vinci is more favorable than Bank Hapoalim B.M..

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank Hapoalim B.M. $5.05 billion 2.67 $1.51 billion N/A N/A Vinci $58.44 billion 0.97 $2.12 billion N/A N/A

This table compares Bank Hapoalim B.M. and Vinci’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Vinci has higher revenue and earnings than Bank Hapoalim B.M..

Dividends

Bank Hapoalim B.M. pays an annual dividend of $1.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Vinci pays an annual dividend of $0.89 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%.

Profitability

This table compares Bank Hapoalim B.M. and Vinci’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank Hapoalim B.M. 30.05% 11.65% 0.82% Vinci N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Bank Hapoalim B.M. has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vinci has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.4% of Vinci shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Vinci beats Bank Hapoalim B.M. on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bank Hapoalim B.M.

Bank Hapoalim B.M., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services in Israel and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, and Financial Markets and International Banking divisions. The company offers account-management services, credit for various purposes, deposits, and savings plans, and capital-market service; securities, and currencies and derivatives trading services; securities custody services; research, consulting, and advisory services; pension advisory and retirement planning services; and housing loans. It also provides credit for routine operations and investment financing, guarantees, letters of credit, foreign trade, and transactions in financial and derivative instruments, as well as investment services in various channels, such as foreign currency, shekels, securities, etc. In addition, the company offers financing for infrastructure projects, foreign trade and international trade financing, and project financing services; foreign trade transactions and transactions in financial derivatives; financing of working capital; syndication; credit-risk sales; financing of construction projects; dealing-room services; federal deposit insurance; and credit cards services. Further, it provides clearing of payment, asset management, investment portfolio management, investment banking, underwriting, and issuance management services. The company serves households, private-banking customers, foreign residents, small businesses, financial-asset managers, middle-market business clients, and large corporations through 175 branches, 601 external and 131 internal automatic teller machines, 126 external and 216 internal check-deposit machines, 30 information stations, 316 self-service stations, and 119 night safes. Bank Hapoalim B.M. was founded in 1921 and is based in Tel Aviv, Israel.

About Vinci

VINCI SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the concessions, energy, and construction segments primarily in France. It Concessions segment operates motorway concessions with a network of 4,419 kilometers in France; 45 airports; 4,437 kilometers of motorways; highways, railways, and 4 stadiums, as well as operates airports in France and in 11 other countries. The company's Energy segment provides services to the manufacturing, infrastructure, facilities management, and information and communication technology sectors; engineering, procurement, and construction services in the energy sector, and manufacturing and energy-related services; and renewable energy concession projects development services. Its Construction segments engages in designing and carrying out projects that involve general contractor capabilities; works related to geotechnical and structural engineering, digital technology, nuclear or renewable thermal energy; and focuses on business area, such as buildings, civil engineering, infrastructure, and in a specific geographical area. The company also provides property development services for residential and commercial properties; and property services, as well as operates managed residences. It also operates in Germany, the United Kingdom, Albania, Belarus, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Kosovo, Latvia, Lithuania, Macedonia, Moldova, Montenegro, Poland, Romania, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Ukraine, Portugal, North America, Central and South America, Africa, Russia, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and other European countries. The company was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Nanterre, France.

