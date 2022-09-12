Anchor Protocol Price Reaches $0.16 on Exchanges (ANC)

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded 16.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 11th. Over the last seven days, Anchor Protocol has traded up 75.9% against the US dollar. One Anchor Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000717 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Anchor Protocol has a total market capitalization of $54.37 million and $130.45 million worth of Anchor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

EgoPlatform (EGO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001118 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00008133 BTC.

EGO (EGO) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000604 BTC.

VoltSwap (VOLT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000244 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Ratio Finance (RATIO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001967 BTC.

Anchor Protocol Profile

Anchor Protocol is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 17th, 2021. Anchor Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 350,381,852 coins. Anchor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @anchor_protocol. The official website for Anchor Protocol is app.anchorprotocol.com.

Anchor Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Anchor Token (ANC) is Anchor Protocol's governance token. ANC tokens can be deposited to create new governance polls, which can be voted on by users that have staked ANC.ANC is designed to capture a portion of Anchor's yield, allowing its value to scale linearly with Anchor's assets under management (AUM). Anchor distributes protocol fees to ANC stakers pro-rata to their stake, benefitting stakers as adoption of Anchor increases — stakers of ANC are incentivized to propose, discuss, and vote for proposals that further merit the protocol.ANC is also used as incentives to bootstrap borrow demand and initial deposit rate stability. The protocol distributes ANC tokens every block to stablecoin borrowers, proportional to the amount borrowed.”

