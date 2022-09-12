Anil Tammineedi Sells 100,000 Shares of Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) Stock

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) Director Anil Tammineedi sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total transaction of $1,552,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,489,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,682,456.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Anil Tammineedi also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, September 9th, Anil Tammineedi sold 100,000 shares of Stem stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total transaction of $1,638,000.00.
- On Monday, August 15th, Anil Tammineedi sold 50,000 shares of Stem stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total value of $818,500.00.
- On Friday, August 12th, Anil Tammineedi sold 50,000 shares of Stem stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total value of $768,500.00.
- On Wednesday, August 10th, Anil Tammineedi sold 50,000 shares of Stem stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $750,000.00.
Shares of STEM opened at $16.40 on Monday. Stem, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.72 and a 1 year high of $27.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -22.16 and a beta of 2.33.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on STEM. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Stem in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Stem from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.71.
Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. It offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.
