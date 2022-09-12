Anil Tammineedi Sells 100,000 Shares of Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) Stock

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) Director Anil Tammineedi sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total transaction of $1,552,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,489,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,682,456.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Anil Tammineedi also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Stem alerts:

On Friday, September 9th, Anil Tammineedi sold 100,000 shares of Stem stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total transaction of $1,638,000.00.

On Monday, August 15th, Anil Tammineedi sold 50,000 shares of Stem stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total value of $818,500.00.

On Friday, August 12th, Anil Tammineedi sold 50,000 shares of Stem stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total value of $768,500.00.

On Wednesday, August 10th, Anil Tammineedi sold 50,000 shares of Stem stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $750,000.00.

Stem Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of STEM opened at $16.40 on Monday. Stem, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.72 and a 1 year high of $27.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -22.16 and a beta of 2.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stem

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Stem by 232.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 3,693 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Stem during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Stem during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Stem in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Stem during the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on STEM. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Stem in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Stem from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.71.

Stem Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. It offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.