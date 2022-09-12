Anime Token Price Reaches $0.0010 (ANI)

Anime Token (ANI) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. Over the last week, Anime Token has traded up 8.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Anime Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Anime Token has a market cap of $58,470.78 and approximately $32,940.00 worth of Anime Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Dimecoin (DIME) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000074 BTC.
- MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Zurcoin (ZUR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- ZestCoin (ZEST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- DimeCoin (DIME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- BighanCoin (BIGHAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
Anime Token Profile
Anime Token (CRYPTO:ANI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Anime Token’s official Twitter account is @TokenAnime.
Anime Token Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Anime Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Anime Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.