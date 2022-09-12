ANIVERSE (ANV) One Day Volume Tops $8.68 Million

ANIVERSE (ANV) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 12th. One ANIVERSE coin can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000644 BTC on exchanges. ANIVERSE has a total market cap of $41.33 million and approximately $8.68 million worth of ANIVERSE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ANIVERSE has traded 25.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004467 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004466 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00035711 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004145 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004466 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22,330.23 or 0.99726586 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002284 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00035627 BTC.

ANIVERSE is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on October 27th, 2020. ANIVERSE’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 287,132,088 coins. ANIVERSE’s official Twitter account is @ANIVERSE17. The official website for ANIVERSE is aniverse.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “ANIVERSE project is an 'Online Theme Park' platform that combines actual businesses based on animation IP with blockchain technology. ANIVERSE allows anyone to access animation IP sources through its platform to create and sell IP products, contents.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANIVERSE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ANIVERSE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ANIVERSE using one of the exchanges listed above.

