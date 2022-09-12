Ankr Market Capitalization Tops $361.04 Million (ANKR)

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 11th. Ankr has a total market capitalization of $361.04 million and $41.00 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ankr has traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ankr coin can currently be bought for about $0.0374 or 0.00000172 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004616 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,665.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004662 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00015543 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00053519 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.37 or 0.00066310 BTC.
- Theta Network (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00005409 BTC.
- TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004615 BTC.
- OKB (OKB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00074620 BTC.
Ankr Profile
Ankr (CRYPTO:ANKR) is a coin. Its launch date was July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,662,899,378 coins. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr. The official message board for Ankr is medium.com/ankr-network. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com.
