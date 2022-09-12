Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Annexon from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Get Annexon alerts:

Annexon Stock Performance

Shares of ANNX opened at $6.45 on Friday. Annexon has a twelve month low of $2.06 and a twelve month high of $23.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.96. The firm has a market cap of $307.14 million, a P/E ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 0.49.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Annexon ( NASDAQ:ANNX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.02). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.82) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Annexon will post -3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Muneer A. Satter purchased 2,453,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.84 per share, with a total value of $9,423,313.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,408,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,930,429.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Annexon

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its position in Annexon by 27.2% during the first quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 3,626,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,900,000 after acquiring an additional 776,508 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Annexon by 50.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,052,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,051 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in Annexon by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,158,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,803,000 after acquiring an additional 541,450 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Annexon by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,090,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,018,000 after acquiring an additional 373,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairmount Funds Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Annexon in the first quarter valued at $3,410,000.

About Annexon

(Get Rating)

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune, neurodegenerative, and ophthalmic disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Annexon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annexon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.