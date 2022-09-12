Anoncoin (ANC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.00

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. Anoncoin has a total market capitalization of $31,816.27 and approximately $1.00 worth of Anoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Anoncoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0151 or 0.00000068 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Anoncoin has traded 23% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,799.91 or 1.74999998 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Cannation (CNNC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000014 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000016 BTC.

iBank (IBANK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Universe (UNIV) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Anoncoin Coin Profile

Anoncoin (ANC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2013. Anoncoin’s total supply is 2,110,317 coins. Anoncoin’s official Twitter account is @AnoncoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Anoncoin’s official website is anoncoin.net. The Reddit community for Anoncoin is /r/Anoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Anoncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Anchor Token (ANC) is Anchor Protocol's governance token. ANC tokens can be deposited to create new governance polls, which can be voted on by users that have staked ANC. ANC is designed to capture a portion of Anchor's yield, allowing its value to scale linearly with Anchor's assets under management (AUM). Anchor distributes protocol fees to ANC stakers pro-rata to their stake, benefitting stakers as adoption of Anchor increases — stakers of ANC are incentivized to propose, discuss, and vote for proposals that further merit the protocol. ANC is also used as incentives to bootstrap borrow demand and initial deposit rate stability. The protocol distributes ANC tokens every block to stablecoin borrowers, proportional to the amount borrowed. Telegram | Discord | Github | Medium Whitepaper “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anoncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anoncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Anoncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

