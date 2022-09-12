Antiample (XAMP) Price Up 2.7% Over Last Week

Antiample (XAMP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. Antiample has a total market cap of $726,748.52 and $201.00 worth of Antiample was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Antiample has traded up 2.7% against the dollar. One Antiample coin can now be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Antiample Coin Profile

Antiample’s total supply is 543,553,830 coins and its circulating supply is 465,929,910 coins. Antiample’s official website is www.antiample.org. Antiample’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Antiample Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Antiample (XAMP) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency with a particularly, its supply changes daily. The AMPL protocol automatically adjusts supply in response to demand. When the price is high, wallet balances increase. When the price is low, wallet balances decrease.AMPL is non-dilutive. Supply adjustments are applied universally and proportionally across every wallet’s balance. This means your percent ownership of the network remains fixed.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Antiample directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Antiample should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Antiample using one of the exchanges listed above.

