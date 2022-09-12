Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP lowered its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,609,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,826 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 1.23% of AON worth $849,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AON by 7.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,897,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,828,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172,671 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of AON by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,037,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,016,842,000 after acquiring an additional 98,794 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AON by 27.5% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,879,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,914,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267,267 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of AON by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,407,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,324,633,000 after acquiring an additional 171,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of AON by 5.2% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,464,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $802,392,000 after acquiring an additional 121,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

AON has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut AON from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on AON in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $301.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $320.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on AON from $316.00 to $296.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $303.70.

Shares of AON stock opened at $292.09 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.91 and a beta of 0.90. Aon plc has a fifty-two week low of $246.21 and a fifty-two week high of $341.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $284.44 and a 200 day moving average of $289.70.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.06. AON had a return on equity of 204.19% and a net margin of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Aon plc will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.14%.

In other news, Director Byron Spruell purchased 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $291.72 per share, for a total transaction of $116,688.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $800,187.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 111 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $32,190.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 15,129 shares in the company, valued at $4,387,410. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Byron Spruell acquired 400 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $291.72 per share, for a total transaction of $116,688.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,187.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

