APA (NYSE:APA) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of APA (NYSE:APA – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning.

APA Stock Performance

Shares of APA stock opened at $38.09 on Friday. APA has a twelve month low of $18.52 and a twelve month high of $51.95.

Get APA alerts:

APA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.