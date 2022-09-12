APENFT (NFT) Market Capitalization Tops $160.38 Million

APENFT (NFT) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. During the last seven days, APENFT has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. One APENFT coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. APENFT has a market capitalization of $160.38 million and $32.17 million worth of APENFT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

APENFT Profile

APENFT’s launch date was May 14th, 2021. APENFT’s total supply is 999,990,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 277,080,562,500,000 coins. APENFT’s official website is apenft.org. APENFT’s official Twitter account is @apenftorg.

APENFT Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “APENFT aims to build a bridge between top-notch artists and blockchain and support the growth of native crypto NFT artists.The blockchain-based NFT was created to give digital assets a unique marker. NFT also provides a cross-border clearing and settlement platform, enabling nonfungible digital assets to be mapped onto the chain for exchanging.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APENFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APENFT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase APENFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

