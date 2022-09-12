ApeSwap Finance (BANANA) Trading Up 15.9% Over Last 7 Days

ApeSwap Finance (BANANA) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 12th. During the last week, ApeSwap Finance has traded up 15.9% against the US dollar. One ApeSwap Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.45 or 0.00000992 BTC on major exchanges. ApeSwap Finance has a total market cap of $47.84 million and approximately $1.27 million worth of ApeSwap Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004501 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004500 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002247 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $166.15 or 0.00747701 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00019129 BTC.
ApeSwap Finance Profile
ApeSwap Finance’s total supply is 105,843,378 coins. ApeSwap Finance’s official Twitter account is @ape_swap.
ApeSwap Finance Coin Trading
