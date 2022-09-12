API3 Hits Market Cap of $100.78 Million (API3)

API3 (API3) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 12th. During the last week, API3 has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar. API3 has a total market cap of $100.78 million and $12.22 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One API3 coin can currently be purchased for about $1.78 or 0.00008017 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004499 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004498 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002258 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.21 or 0.00747645 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00013938 BTC.

API3 Coin Profile

API3’s launch date was November 6th, 2020. API3’s total supply is 114,855,860 coins and its circulating supply is 56,547,601 coins. The Reddit community for API3 is https://reddit.com/r/API3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for API3 is medium.com/api3. The official website for API3 is api3.org. API3’s official Twitter account is @API3DAO.

Buying and Selling API3

According to CryptoCompare, “API3 is the native token of the API3 project. It gives its holders the right to take part in the governance of the API3 ecosystem through the API3 DAO. To generate shares in the API3 DAO, token holders have to stake the API3 tokens into the insurance pool, which also gives them access to weekly staking rewards.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as API3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire API3 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase API3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

