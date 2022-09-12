Apollo Management Holdings L.P. Acquires New Shares in DP Cap Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:DPCSW)

Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in DP Cap Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:DPCSW – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 253,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Highbridge Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DP Cap Acquisition Corp I by 325.3% during the first quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 761,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 582,267 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of DP Cap Acquisition Corp I during the first quarter worth about $108,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DP Cap Acquisition Corp I during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of DP Cap Acquisition Corp I during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of DP Cap Acquisition Corp I during the first quarter worth about $31,000.

DP Cap Acquisition Corp I Stock Down 6.9 %

Shares of DPCSW stock opened at $0.17 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.18. DP Cap Acquisition Corp I has a fifty-two week low of $0.12 and a fifty-two week high of $0.60.

DP Cap Acquisition Corp I Profile

DP Cap Acquisition Corp I intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company focuses its search on operating in the tech-enabled consumer and technology sectors. DP Cap Acquisition Corp I was incorporated in 2021 and is based in 2021 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

