Apollo Management Holdings L.P. Acquires Shares of 1,973 Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its stake in Spotify Technology by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Spotify Technology by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 55.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spotify Technology Stock Performance

NYSE:SPOT opened at $110.28 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $110.29 and its 200-day moving average is $117.20. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 52 week low of $89.03 and a 52 week high of $305.60. The firm has a market cap of $20.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.34 and a beta of 1.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a negative return on equity of 1.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SPOT. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $118.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $185.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $137.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $210.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.42.

Spotify Technology Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

