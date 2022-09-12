Apollo Management Holdings L.P. Acquires Shares of 200,000 Green Visor Financial Technology Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:GVCIW)

Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in Green Visor Financial Technology Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:GVCIW – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Green Visor Financial Technology Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at $106,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Green Visor Financial Technology Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Green Visor Financial Technology Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Green Visor Financial Technology Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Green Visor Financial Technology Acquisition Corp. I by 96.0% in the first quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 614,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 301,037 shares during the last quarter.

Green Visor Financial Technology Acquisition Corp. I Price Performance

Shares of GVCIW stock opened at $0.06 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.10. Green Visor Financial Technology Acquisition Corp. I has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.55.

Green Visor Financial Technology Acquisition Corp. I Company Profile

Green Visor Financial Technology Acquisition Corp. I intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on identifying, acquiring, and managing a business in the financial technology sector.

