Apollo Management Holdings L.P. Buys New Holdings in Mercato Partners Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MPRAW)

Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in Mercato Partners Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MPRAW – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 400,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Mercato Partners Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Mercato Partners Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in Mercato Partners Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000.

Get Mercato Partners Acquisition alerts:

Mercato Partners Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MPRAW opened at $0.11 on Monday. Mercato Partners Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.12.

About Mercato Partners Acquisition

Mercato Partners Acquisition Corporation intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on identifying, acquiring, and operating a business in technology or branded consumer products sector.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mercato Partners Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercato Partners Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.