Apollo Management Holdings L.P. Buys New Position in Cartica Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CITEU)

Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in Cartica Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CITEU – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,020,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cartica Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $505,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in Cartica Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $1,019,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cartica Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $1,263,000. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new position in Cartica Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $1,515,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cartica Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $3,694,000.

Cartica Acquisition Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ CITEU opened at $10.14 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.08. Cartica Acquisition Corp has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $10.19.

Cartica Acquisition Company Profile

Cartica Acquisition Corp does not have any significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and complete a business combination in the technology sector in India.

