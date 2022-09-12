Apollo Management Holdings L.P. Buys New Stake in Satellogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SATLW)

Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in Satellogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SATLW – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 155,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SATLW. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new position in Satellogic during the first quarter worth $25,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of Satellogic during the first quarter worth $50,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Satellogic during the first quarter worth $97,000. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Satellogic during the first quarter worth $104,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new stake in shares of Satellogic during the first quarter worth $125,000.

Satellogic Stock Down 9.1 %

NASDAQ:SATLW opened at $0.40 on Monday. Satellogic Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $2.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.48.

About Satellogic

Satellogic Inc builds and operates nano satellites for commercial-grade Earth observation in real-time. It offers data streams that are used in decision-making processes for various branches of government, organizations, businesses, and individuals. Its satellites are used for applications in agriculture, pipeline monitoring, critical infrastructure monitoring, disaster response, illegal logging, border patrol, port security, and other applications.

