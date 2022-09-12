Apollo Management Holdings L.P. Buys Shares of 100,000 KL Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:KLAQ)

Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in KL Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:KLAQ – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $980,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. owned about 0.28% of KL Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLAQ. Dryden Capital LLC bought a new stake in KL Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $3,149,000. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its stake in KL Acquisition by 391.5% in the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,693,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,495,000 after buying an additional 1,348,953 shares during the last quarter. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in KL Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. Kawa Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of KL Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,313,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of KL Acquisition by 119.2% during the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 397,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,882,000 after purchasing an additional 216,089 shares in the last quarter. 75.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KL Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KLAQ opened at $9.87 on Monday. KL Acquisition Corp has a fifty-two week low of $9.67 and a fifty-two week high of $9.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.83.

KL Acquisition Company Profile

KL Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus investment effort on life sciences, which includes medical devices, diagnostics, and life sciences tools and instrumentation.

