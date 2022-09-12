Apollo Management Holdings L.P. Decreases Stock Holdings in PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS)

Apollo Management Holdings L.P. decreased its holdings in PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Rating) by 40.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 342,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 236,745 shares during the quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. owned 0.27% of PLAYSTUDIOS worth $1,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in PLAYSTUDIOS by 226.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,470,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,830,000 after buying an additional 2,408,631 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,514,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,343,000 after purchasing an additional 4,765 shares during the period. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 667,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 110,184 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,828,000. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Andrew S. Pascal purchased 9,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.30 per share, for a total transaction of $60,480.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 392,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,474,640. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Andrew S. Pascal purchased 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.56 per share, with a total value of $61,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 406,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,852,728. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew S. Pascal purchased 9,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.30 per share, for a total transaction of $60,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 392,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,474,640. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 34,300 shares of company stock valued at $183,080 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 25.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MYPS opened at $3.58 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.27 and its 200 day moving average is $4.82. PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.24 and a 12 month high of $6.60. The stock has a market cap of $452.53 million, a PE ratio of -44.75 and a beta of -0.41.

PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.05. PLAYSTUDIOS had a negative return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 2.79%. The company had revenue of $68.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.74 million. On average, analysts forecast that PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on PLAYSTUDIOS in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on PLAYSTUDIOS from $5.20 to $4.70 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded PLAYSTUDIOS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th.

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc develops and publishes free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms in the United States, North America, and internationally. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

