Apollo Management Holdings L.P. Has $108,000 Position in Coliseum Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MITAW)

Apollo Management Holdings L.P. cut its position in shares of Coliseum Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MITAW – Get Rating) by 38.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 305,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189,335 shares during the quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P.’s holdings in Coliseum Acquisition were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Coliseum Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ:MITAW opened at $0.10 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.10. Coliseum Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $0.10 and a 1 year high of $0.88.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coliseum Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coliseum Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.