Apollo Management Holdings L.P. Has $2.18 Million Holdings in Silver Crest Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:SLCR)

Apollo Management Holdings L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:SLCR – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 221,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,571 shares during the period. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. owned 0.51% of Silver Crest Acquisition worth $2,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Silver Crest Acquisition by 59.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 42,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 15,714 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Silver Crest Acquisition during the first quarter worth $420,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Silver Crest Acquisition during the first quarter worth $251,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its holdings in Silver Crest Acquisition by 120.0% during the first quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,915,000 after buying an additional 272,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new position in Silver Crest Acquisition during the first quarter worth $492,000. 69.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silver Crest Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of SLCR opened at $8.02 on Monday. Silver Crest Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $7.05 and a 1-year high of $10.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.75.

About Silver Crest Acquisition

Silver Crest Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

