Apollo Management Holdings L.P. Invests $1.99 Million in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACABU)

Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACABUGet Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,994,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Omni Event Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at about $249,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at about $249,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at about $299,000. Finally, Vazirani Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at about $499,000.

NASDAQ:ACABU opened at $10.05 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.02. Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II has a 52-week low of $9.94 and a 52-week high of $10.10.

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in mobility sector. Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp.

