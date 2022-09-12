Apollo Management Holdings L.P. Invests $46,000 in Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENTFW)

Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENTFW – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MMCAP International Inc. SPC grew its position in Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC grew its position in Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition by 182.3% in the 1st quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 688,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 444,864 shares in the last quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000.

Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ:ENTFW opened at $0.16 on Monday. Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $0.12 and a twelve month high of $0.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.18.

Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Profile

Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Burlingame, California.

