Apollo Management Holdings L.P. Invests $58,000 in LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGVCW)

Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new position in shares of LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGVCW – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 225,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LGVCW. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I during the first quarter worth $26,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I in the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I in the first quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I by 102.4% in the first quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 610,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 308,816 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:LGVCW opened at $0.10 on Monday. LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.12.

LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to pursue an acquisition opportunity in media, entertainment, and sports, as well as e-commerce and technology industries.

