Apollo Management Holdings L.P. Makes New $1.82 Million Investment in ScION Tech Growth I (NASDAQ:SCOA)

Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new position in ScION Tech Growth I (NASDAQ:SCOA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 185,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,817,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ScION Tech Growth I by 186.3% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,747,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788,196 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of ScION Tech Growth I by 91.9% during the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,231,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,546 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of ScION Tech Growth I by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,762,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,962,000 after purchasing an additional 614,686 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ScION Tech Growth I by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,517,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,570,000 after purchasing an additional 376,107 shares during the period. Finally, Dryden Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ScION Tech Growth I during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,919,000.

ScION Tech Growth I Price Performance

NASDAQ:SCOA opened at $9.96 on Monday. ScION Tech Growth I has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $9.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.86.

ScION Tech Growth I Company Profile

ScION Tech Growth I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on technology-enabled businesses that offers specific technology solutions, broader technology software, and services in the financial services sector.

