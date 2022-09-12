Apollo Management Holdings L.P. Makes New $72,000 Investment in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exane Derivatives increased its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 8,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 22.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 133,117 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,542 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 35.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AUPH opened at $7.26 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.99 and a 200-day moving average of $10.53. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.28 and a 52-week high of $33.97.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AUPH Get Rating ) (TSE:AUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.03). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 38.01% and a negative net margin of 178.32%. The business had revenue of $28.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.37) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AUPH shares. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.40.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis.

