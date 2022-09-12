Apollo Management Holdings L.P. Makes New Investment in New Providence Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NPABW)

Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in New Providence Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NPABW – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 83,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NPABW. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in New Providence Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new stake in New Providence Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Providence Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of New Providence Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth $32,000.

Get New Providence Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

New Providence Acquisition Corp. II Stock Performance

NASDAQ NPABW opened at $0.14 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.15. New Providence Acquisition Corp. II has a 52 week low of $0.10 and a 52 week high of $0.76.

New Providence Acquisition Corp. II Profile

New Providence Acquisition Corp. II operates as a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NPABW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Providence Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NPABW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for New Providence Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Providence Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.