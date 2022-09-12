Apollo Management Holdings L.P. Sells 1,306 Shares of SVF Investment Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:SVFB)

Apollo Management Holdings L.P. lowered its stake in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:SVFB – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,306 shares during the period. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. owned 0.08% of SVF Investment Corp. 2 worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sculptor Capital LP grew its holdings in SVF Investment Corp. 2 by 330.8% in the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,507,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,838,000 after buying an additional 1,157,839 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 2 by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 164,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after buying an additional 12,517 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 2 by 201.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 151,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after buying an additional 100,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 2 during the 4th quarter worth $495,000. Institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

SVF Investment Corp. 2 Stock Performance

Shares of SVFB stock opened at $9.88 on Monday. SVF Investment Corp. 2 has a twelve month low of $9.69 and a twelve month high of $10.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.81.

About SVF Investment Corp. 2

SVF Investment Corp. 2 does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify, acquire, and manage a business in a technology-enabled sector.

