Apollo Management Holdings L.P. Sells 17,019 Shares of TCV Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TCVA)

Apollo Management Holdings L.P. lessened its stake in TCV Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TCVA – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,019 shares during the quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. owned about 0.26% of TCV Acquisition worth $1,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TCVA. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP bought a new stake in TCV Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,811,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in TCV Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,390,000. Q Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TCV Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,711,000. Kawa Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of TCV Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $1,717,000. Finally, Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of TCV Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $107,000. Institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

TCV Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of TCV Acquisition stock opened at $9.84 on Monday. TCV Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $10.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.76.

TCV Acquisition Profile

TCV Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

