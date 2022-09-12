Apollo Management Holdings L.P. Sells 201,541 Shares of Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:BWCAW)

Apollo Management Holdings L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:BWCAW – Get Rating) by 57.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 147,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201,541 shares during the quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P.’s holdings in Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I were worth $74,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I Stock Performance

Shares of BWCAW stock opened at $0.37 on Monday. Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I has a fifty-two week low of $0.21 and a fifty-two week high of $1.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.34.

