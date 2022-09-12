Apollo Management Holdings L.P. Sells 353,621 Shares of Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:HWELW)

Apollo Management Holdings L.P. lowered its position in Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:HWELW – Get Rating) by 29.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 846,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 353,621 shares during the quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P.’s holdings in Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter worth $149,000.

Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I Trading Down 5.0 %

Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I stock opened at $0.19 on Monday. Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.18.

