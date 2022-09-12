Apollo Management Holdings L.P. Sells 389,906 Shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ:CFVI)

Apollo Management Holdings L.P. cut its stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ:CFVI – Get Rating) by 73.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 143,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 389,906 shares during the quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. owned approximately 0.38% of CF Acquisition Corp. VI worth $1,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JAT Capital Mgmt LP bought a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI in the first quarter valued at about $2,035,000. Cohen & Co Financial Management LLC increased its position in CF Acquisition Corp. VI by 427.2% during the first quarter. Cohen & Co Financial Management LLC now owns 131,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 106,800 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VI during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VI during the first quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VI during the first quarter worth about $55,000. 13.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI stock opened at $11.98 on Monday. CF Acquisition Corp. VI has a 12-month low of $9.67 and a 12-month high of $18.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.89.

CF Acquisition Corp. VI does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services, healthcare, real estate services, technology, and software industries CF Acquisition Corp.

