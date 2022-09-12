Apollo Management Holdings L.P. Takes $404,000 Position in Provident Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAQCW)

Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in Provident Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAQCW – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 963,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Provident Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $164,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Provident Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP grew its position in Provident Acquisition by 276.9% during the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 188,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 138,469 shares during the last quarter.

Provident Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of PAQCW opened at $0.21 on Monday. Provident Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $0.07 and a 12 month high of $0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.18.

