Apollo Management Holdings L.P. Takes $91,000 Position in Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GGAAW)

Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new position in shares of Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GGAAW – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 455,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $79,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $128,000.

Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Stock Performance

GGAAW stock opened at $0.40 on Monday. Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $0.11 and a 1-year high of $0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.36.

Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Profile

Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus its efforts on identifying technology companies operating primarily within the consumer internet industry in Europe, Israel, the United Arab Emirates, or the United States.

