Apollo Management Holdings L.P. Trims Position in Live Oak Mobility Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LOKM)

Apollo Management Holdings L.P. lessened its stake in Live Oak Mobility Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LOKM – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 189,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,242 shares during the period. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. owned 0.60% of Live Oak Mobility Acquisition worth $1,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in Live Oak Mobility Acquisition by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 264,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 6,290 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Live Oak Mobility Acquisition by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 236,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 38,048 shares in the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Live Oak Mobility Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $989,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Live Oak Mobility Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Finally, Q Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Live Oak Mobility Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $879,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Live Oak Mobility Acquisition alerts:

Live Oak Mobility Acquisition Price Performance

NYSE:LOKM opened at $9.85 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.80. Live Oak Mobility Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.67 and a 1-year high of $9.88.

About Live Oak Mobility Acquisition

Live Oak Mobility Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Memphis, Tennessee.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOKM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Oak Mobility Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LOKM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Live Oak Mobility Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Oak Mobility Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.